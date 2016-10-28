‘Catch Me’ opens this weekend at HRVHS

Detective Hanratty (Jasper Krehbiel) discusses a lead with fellow detectives Branton (Cooper Case), Cod (Kelsey Stewart) and Dollar (Sam Hannigan) in the Hood River Valley High School fall musical performance of “Catch Me If You Can,” opening this weekend in the Bowe Theater. Show dates are Oct. 28-29, Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors, available at the door or at Waucoma Bookstore (performances are expected to sell out and advance ticket purchases are recommended). The musical is under the direction of Rachel Harry and musical direction by Dan Kenealy.