‘Christmas Décor and More’ sale at HR Valley Christian

It can be a great feeling to deck the halls early and be ready for Christmas ahead of time. Plan now to shop at the annual “Pre-Christmas Sale” at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road. The doors will be open Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 from noon to 3 p.m.

The fellowship hall (inside the front doors) will be filled with gently used ornaments, wreaths, lights, decorations, Santas, snowmen, angels, candles, ceramics, sweaters, hats, gloves — and so much more. If you can name it, you’ll probably find it there! Every dollar goes directly to Valley Christian’s Women’s Ministries, whose members volunteer on a regular basis to support charitable organizations and ministries in our communities and beyond.

While you shop, treat yourself to scrumptious baked goods and beverages the kids will be selling to help fund summer camp and other youth activities throughout the year.

“Bring a friend and have a cup of coffee while you browse and shop,” said co-chair Suze Nigl. “There’s something for everyone of every age — and for you, as well. Your support, which we truly appreciate, helps our outreach programs fill many needs.”