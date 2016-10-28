Entertainment Update for Oct. 29

Jazz Society plays Oct. 28

The Underwood Jazz Society is an eight-piece band feature Mike Stillman and friends. Catch them Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 7 p.m. at the White Salmon Vineyard Tasting Room. Colorful local art by Jennifer Szolnoki and Dennis Williams will be on display. White Salmon Vineyard Tasting Room, SR 14 at Cook-Underwood Rd., Underwood, Wash.; 509-493-4640.

‘Magic Sword’ at River City

“Magic Sword is a multimedia experience created by an anonymous music producer and comic illustrator Shay Plummer. The project uses the combined power of music and comics to tell the fantastic story of the Magic Sword, a weapon of infinite power left to be guarded by an enigmatic character named The Keeper.”

Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 p.m. at River City Saloon. $5 with costume, $10 without. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Power Trio at Stave & Stone

Coming up at Stave & Stone:

Oct. 28 — Halloween Party with Bonneville Power Trio

Nov. 2 — Chic Preston Jazz Night 7-9 p.m.

Nov. 4 — Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould 7-10 p.m.

Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Bob Connolly at The Pines

Friday, Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m. “Bob Connolly has honed his musical craft for over four decades, playing solo or with bands in backyards, barns, bars, and festivals. He's toured extensivly through out the U.S. and Canada and has delighted audience's with his rendering's of folk, blue's, country, swing, and roots rock.” The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Warren Miller Film Nov. 3

This year’s ski film benefit for Hood River Middle School, Warren Miller’s “Here, There, Everywhere,” screens Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Skylight Theater. Tickets are $12 all ages.

“Take a freeski adventure with industry veterans Ingrid Backstrom and Wendy Fisher in Crested Butte, and don’t miss original ski bum and filmmaker Warren Miller himself in on-screen interviews,” states film promotional material.

It continues, “tour Eastern Greenland by dog sled with Seth Wescott and Rob Kingwill and follow Jess McMillan and Grete Eliassen on a Swiss holiday aboard the Glacier Express. Explore the backcountry of Western Montana’s Glacier Country with Tyler Ceccanti, Collin Collins and Keith Curtis and catch a powder day with Kaylin Richardson, Matt Elliott, Marcus Caston and the Kicking Horse ski patrol in British Columbia.”

