‘Gorge Express’ has popular first year, ODOT considers HR extension

A shuttle service linking Portland to Multnomah Falls “far surpassed” Oregon Department of Transportation’s expectations during its first test year, with more than 30,000 trips clocked in.

ODOT is now seeking federal funding to keep “Columbia Gorge Express” rolling beyond its two-year pilot foray, and to extend the bus route to Hood River — likely in 2018.

The project hinges on a federal grant. ODOT recently applied to the Federal Highway Administration’s lands access program to fund an expanded version of their pilot project, and they expect to hear back with a decision from the feds on Nov. 9.

Gorge Express was created to fight congestion in the Gorge, where visitor destinations like Multnomah Falls have become overcrowded, most notoriously on summer weekends. An influx of cars forced ODOT to close the falls parking lot on about 180 days within the last two years.

ODOT funded the shuttle’s pilot season to somewhat ease the parking scramble. For $5, the bus offered a weekend round-trip from Gateway Transit Center in Portland to Rooster Rock State Park and Multnomah Falls. The service ran for 18 weekends, from May to September.

The express will likely connect to Hood River in the coming years.

Kristen Stallman, ODOT Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area coordinator, explained the agency is planning additional stops, such as Hood River, “because that’s what our users are saying the want to see.”

“It would provide access for people in Hood River to go hiking and (visit) the falls,” she said.

The Hood River circuit would likely run weekdays and during multiple seasons, not just summer weekends, according to Stallman. Buses would land at Columbia Area Transit’s hub station at 224 Wasco Loop.

Other potential sites include: Cascade Locks, Bonneville Dam and Fish Hatchery, Eagle Creek Trailhead, the Pacific Crest Trail, and the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. (ODOT is awaiting approval for funding to construct another segment of the paved trail in November, alongside the bus route request).

The bigger route, considered for 2018, would boost the program’s operational cost, from $190,000 to $650,000 by rough estimate.

ODOT will be collaborating with CAT to plan the bus trips between Portland and Hood River. Currently, CAT provides fixed route trips between the cities on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A route connecting Hood River to Mount Hood — provided by CAT — is also being considered, via Hood River County Transportation District’s pending master plan. That would establish fixed routes through the upper valley, where Dial-A-Ride has been the only major bus service available.

According to CAT’s online project schedule, the transportation plan is slated to be drafted next March and sent to the Hood River County Board of Commissioners for adoption by late spring.

As for Gorge Express, ODOT is gearing up to make some tweaks for their second test year, which will also be state funded. Changes include larger buses to reduce wait times, and improved stops and staffing.

ODOT surveyed riders and learned “the public response highlighted a significant demand for transit service in the Gorge, especially to Multnomah Falls, one of the busiest and most popular attractions in the state,” according to a report ODOT released Monday.

Surveys showed:

93 percent of users felt the service met their needs, and 25 percent said the bus was their only transportation option for visiting the Gorge.

63 percent of riders came from outside the Portland area, with 53 percent of the total from the U.S. outside Oregon, and 5 percent from outside the country.

For more details, visit www.columbiagorgeexpress.com and www.catransit.org.