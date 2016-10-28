Hood River Halloween Fun List

Trick or treating and other traditional child and family-oriented events abound, but adults looking for places to revel in costume, usually with music involved, will also have their choices this weekend:

Oct. 28 — Ben Rice solo show, 64 Oz. Taphouse, 110 Third St., 8 p.m., 21 and over.

Oct. 29 — The Buried Bash, a night of “devilish fun” at the Underground Music Station in Hood River, 500 Industrial Way (underground, a block north of Full Sail Brewery).

This is a 21 and over event: ID will be checked at the door, and costumes are mandatory.

This event is to benefit the Save Tilly Jane Cabin, #SAVETILLYJANE, which is in need of major repairs to keep it open for future generations. Admission $20, though brownpapertickets.com.

Music Line Up: Voodoo Voltage, DJ Mexi, DJ Swooop.

Pop-up food carts will be available. Beer donated by Full Sail Brewing.

Oct. 29 — Dia de Los Muertos event, AniChe Cellars, 301 Oak St., benefitting Helping Hands Against Violence, from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets for the 21 and over event are available only online at brownpapertickets.com. Purple ribbons, honoring victims of domestic violence, adorn the Georgiana Smith Gardens and Oak Street during October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Oct. 29 — Heaven and Hell-oween, 8 p.m., Bingen Theater, Bingen, with Funkship Columbia heading the 21 and over show. Admission $10, tickets at brownpapertickets.com. Costumes strongly advised. The Three Sped Band will open.

As the event Facebook post promises, “The Funkship returns to port, loaded with answers to the ultimate questions about the meaning of fun, soul, good and evil. Prepare to have your faith in the funk tested and to meet the supreme being.”

Oct. 29 — Jive Coulis, at Double Mountain Brewery, 9 to 11 p.m., free admission, 21 and over.

Oct. 29 — Octobooor is happening at Moth lounge, with Malachi Graham returning for a “spookfeset” at 8:30 p.m., 21 and over. (Tuesdays are open mic and Friday is Karaoka night at the lounge.)

Oct. 31 — Dance Party and Costume Party, 9 p.m. to midnight, Double Mountain Brewing Co., featuring music by The Barnburners.