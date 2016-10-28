Letters to the Editor for Oct. 29

No votes

I write this letter to encourage you to join me in refusing to vote for either John Huffman or Greg Walden in the upcoming and future elections. I have had recent email exchanges with Huffman, who said he will be voting for Trump, and certainly one can deduce from Walden’s interview in The Dalles Chronicle on Oct. 13 that he is doing the same. They are choosing a candidate who demeans women and certainly will not take women’s issues seriously. The demeaning behavior toward women by their choice for President of the United States cannot be brushed aside as just a single issue among many issues, therefore justifying their vote.



Respect for one another and respect for women underlies who we are as a community, a state, a country and a global society at large. This issue is bigger than support for a specific political agenda; it is a moral issue of right vs. wrong. As a woman, I want to know that I have the respect and support of my locally elected officials as it enhances my confidence to speak against inequalities in our local community and elsewhere. Walden and Huffman’s public support of Donald Trump erodes this confidence and they should be held accountable.

Kathy Schwartz

The Dalles

‘Punchline’

Most voters view the presidential election as a bad joke and Election Day the day to pick the punch line.

Jerry Giarraputo

Hood River

Fair share

Driving by The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, I noticed a big “NO ON 97” sign. Measure 97 would force corporations to pay 2.5 percent of gross sales over $25 million dollars. From the 1940s to the ‘80s, the corporate tax rate was 70-90 percent. Since the ‘80s, it’s been around 30 percent. We had a middle class during those higher tax rate days and since the ‘80s, our middle class has been steadily shrinking.

We seem to have trillions of dollars for wars that we don’t need and tons of money to bail out big banks that triggered the economic meltdown at the end of the Bush years, but we don’t have the spine to tax corporations for their fair share.

These people/corporations (they are the same, right?!) making over $25 million dollars a year are still going to be very rich after they pay their fair share. The middle class always gets squeezed more and more and it’s time for the big boys and girls to chip in. Obviously, all members of The Dalles Chamber are against Measure 97. That gives me great reason to never be a member of their organization.

Stephen J. Curley

The Dalles

Music man

The full-page article about the fall musical “Catch Me If You Can,” opening this weekend at Hood River Valley High School, was delightful to read and the photographs capture the energy and excitement of the production. I should know — I am the director. However, one very important person who is absolutely necessary to the success of any musical is the music director. Our music director’s name was left off the article!

Dan Kenealy is our music director, as well as the music teacher for both choral and instrumental groups at our high school. His dedication to this show and to the performing arts department in general is simply above and beyond. The pit band he has put together of exemplary student musicians and professional community members is an enormous part in the making of this very successful production.

Rachel Harry

Hood River

Propaganda

I find it amazing that Greg Walden was so lucky as to have a front-page article published just prior to Election Day.

I notice that the headline states that Greg wants to “Restore Balance.” This restoration is explained by stating that this means the Republicans will retain and increase their lead in both the Senate and the House, while electing the president. In effect, balance, to Greg, means that the Republicans are in power in all parts of government.

This is not balance!

Actually, to me, the amazing part is that the Hood River News pushed this as a news article instead of actually admitting that this was propaganda for the Republican party and, specifically, for Walden.

I think that the Hood River News has the right to back any candidate they want, but they should not push this as news. They should be up front and admit that they favor a specific candidate. This article basically favors all Republican candidates, including Trump.

Greg, as a member of a congress that has set records for vacation days, fewest bills passed, and continued obstruction of government, needs to explain why it is okay to vote for a government shutdown instead of trying to compromise. Why the continued statement, “My way or the highway”? This is not how government works.

Trump seems to have the same idea: “My way or the highway.” Do we want this attitude in the White House?

Leonard Hickman

Hood River

Political ammo

Hillary Clinton harps on taking your guns away to draw your attention away from what she really plans to do. The plan is to make ammunition hard to buy! By shutting down ammunition plants here in the U. S., new regulations on buying shells, and lead and powder for reloaders, background checks to buy ammo and how much ammo you can buy at one time. This is just a few of the plans she has. I truly believe this is the big plan.

We don’t need Clinton as our next president and we darn sure do not need Kate Brown as governor, she wants to adopt all the crazy gun laws that California has, I believe! Remember, no ammunition, useless gun!

Jerry Petricko

Hood River

Johnson for schools

I appreciate Mark Johnson’s longtime support and efforts to fund our schools. I am a county citizen volunteer member of the Hood River County School District Financial Advisory Committee, past budget committees, recent bond campaign team, and helped lead the letter writing and Ways and Means Committee presentations charge a year ago when Salem was suggesting what amounted to lower dollars in our school budgets; the original $7.2 billion budget proposed by Salem would’ve meant big cuts for HRCSD.

Along with supporting our letter writing campaign and Ways and Means Committee presentations, Johnson also voted no to that original lower budget proposed by Salem. Subsequently — we were then successful in achieving a Salem budget of approximately $7.5 billion — Johnson helped us navigate this puzzle to achieve the higher budget and additions instead of cuts here in Hood River. Regarding school budgets, Johnson has been a strong and positive help towards achieving more dollars. I also appreciate his care and attention to our budgets and spending — they’re big dollars and Johnson asks detailed and thought provoking questions in an effort to help us all succeed. I’m an independent voter and my ballot selections are multi-colored including blue, red, and other — in this case and due to his commitment to our schools, Johnson gets my vote.

Rich Truax

Hood River



Won’t get vote

There was a time when I voted split tickets for the candidates who I believed would most conscientiously work across the aisle to improve the welfare of all citizens. However, in this past seven years, federal Republicans have adamantly not only refused to work across the aisle, but refused to pass legislation that would improve the condition of our citizens if it would benefit a Democratic president.

Representative Greg Walden was and is one of the inner circle of republicans who forged and enforced this rigid position. That has worked to my and your disadvantage.



Let me offer one example. We the people own trillions of dollars of public works: roads, bridges, airports, education facilities, water and sewage treatment plants, parks and dams. Over time, they physically deteriorate and the cost of repairs and upkeep increase exponentially over time. The 2007-2014 “great recession” was a perfect time to fund the repair and upkeep of these facilities. It would have created a great deal of employment and, because contractors needed work, it would have resulted in lower costs than when, at times like now, construction opportunities are abundant. But in their attempt to saddle President Obama with failure, the Republicans, including Representative Walden, refused to increase funding for these essential repairs and upkeep. So now we the people will pay more for the maintenance that ought to have been done when costs were lower.



While there was a time that I could have voted for Representative Walden, I can no longer do that. I will now vote for James Crary and hope that he will continue his work of “bringing parties to agreement.”

Stephen Burdick

Hood River

‘Shame’

I’ll never be able to look at Greg Walden again without sharing what must be his shame at his behavior during this election.

I give him credit for being smart enough to know why someone should have such shame. I don’t know what to say about whether or not he is moral enough to feel any.

His party is full of people who are willing to sell out America by allowing such an obviously dishonest and disastrous human being as Trump to run for our highest office. They pretend he is just a regular winner of the primaries, hence the party’s required choice, and some no doubt have left their brains at the door and find it easy to believe so.

But Walden is a wily political veteran, and I now have to assume in his case only that what would shame Walden would make a horse leave his oats!

Bob Williams

Hood River

Can do better

Greg Walden’s newfound interest in protecting and upholding the Constitution seems more than a little disingenuous (Rep. Greg Walden seeks to ‘restore balance,’ Oct. 22). If Walden had any concern over President Bush’s unprecedented expansion of executive powers, or his ambitiously broad view of federal power on issues ranging from free speech, war, the designation of enemy combatants, and warrantless wiretapping, I don’t recall our hometown congressman voicing them back then. In fact, Walden unconditionally supported Bush in these endeavors.

When the Bush Administration got caught illegally listening in on the communications of millions of U.S. citizens, Walden voted in 2008 to grant retroactive immunity to the telecom companies that were part of the law-breaking.



On the issue of immigration, back in the days before defending the Constitution from the incursions of President Obama took up all his time, Walden crafted a more nuanced approach, telling a reporter in 2013 he could support a “path to citizenship.” But Walden’s party sunk a bi-partisan immigration bill that same year. Obama’s Executive Order, signed in 2014, would protect families from being separated because of deportation and grant a path to citizenship, the very thing Walden had stated he favored. But then he voted in 2015 to overturn Obama’s EO, and is now on record supporting the most racially divisive presidential candidate in modern history, a man who said of Ford’s plans to build a plant in Mexico: “They’re going to build a plant and illegals are going drive those cars right over the border ... And they’ll probably end up stealing the cars.” Walden may be boning up on the Constitution, but he seems to have forgotten the ethnicity of his own community. Hood River and the state of Oregon deserve much better.

Steven Hawley

Hood River

Choose Trump

I think my PESD is kicking in (Pre-Election Stress Disorder). I have never wished more for a “None of the Above” box for president on my ballot. At least the local race is more obvious.

Voters should keep Mark Johnson as our State Representative. Johnson has worked hard for the interests of our county and state. One of the biggest arguments his opponent Mark Reynolds makes against Johnson is school funding. Perhaps Reynolds should check Johnson’s record — he has continuously fought for more funding than the democratic house, senate and governor have approved. Reynolds thinks the solution is another Democrat?

Then there are the letters against Walden and his support of Trump. I can tell you I or any of my Republican friends are not happy with Trump as our choice. But where are the outcries for Wyden and Merkley supporting Clinton? Trump is indeed a ranting blowhard, but the corruption that surrounds Clinton is outrageous. Lying to Gold Star families about Benghazi, her lying to the American public about emails, mishandling of classified material that would have landed anyone else in jail, Bill Clinton meeting with the attorney general during the FBI investigation, the pay to play corruption at the State Department, favors to Clinton Foundation donors, and outrageous campaign practices. Then there was the corruption at the DNC which forced the chair to resign. I could go on in more detail, but not in 350 words or less! And the mainstream media is leaving this mostly unreported, including CNN (Clinton News Network). Even this newspaper’s editorial lambasted Walden for supporting Trump because of his lies (mostly campaign rhetoric), but nothing about Clinton’s corruption and lies. How can the editor possibly reconcile that?

The corruption and dishonesty if Clinton is elected will continue at the highest level of our government, and at least Trump, although a bitter pill to swallow, will make some long overdue changes in Washington, and hold people accountable in our government.

Jon Laraway

Hood River

Letter to Walden

Dear Greg,

I am disgusted by your support of Donald Trump. This man is not a Republican. He does not represent the virtues put forth by your party. If you have issues with Clinton, so be it — write-in an alternate — but to support this man? This is not the Greg Walden I know, and have respected in the past.

Eric Cohn

Hood River