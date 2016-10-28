Marbach presents ‘Born Free’ Columbia River program Nov. 2

Visit the Hood River Library’s reading room on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. to hear Peter Marbach discuss his work and show his photographs about the wild portion of the Columbia River. Marbach will also give a brief update on his entire Columbia River project. His work can be seen throughout the month of November in Library Lane. This program is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, contact the library at 541-386-2535, info@hood-riverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.

For details about Marbach or his work, visit petermarbach.com.

Marbach said he appreciates the support from the Hood River Cultural Trust who made this event possible. He resides in Hood River and is an avid hiker and backpacker, who has hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, the Appalachian Trail and a 600-mile trek across England and Scotland.

Marbach has produced four photo essay book projects and his work has been featured in National Geographic, Sunset Magazine, Country, Alaska Airlines, USDA, Travel Oregon and more. His work is part of a permanent collection at Oregon State University.