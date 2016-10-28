Pastor Jesse — times two: Pastor DeDeyne joins Jacobsen at Concordia, Bethany

If you contact Concordia Lutheran Church in Hood River or Bethany Lutheran Church in The Dalles and ask for “Pastor Jesse,” you’ll now need to get a bit more specific.

The dual parish is happy to announce the arrival of Pastor Jesse DeDeyne, who was formally installed in a special service at Concordia Lutheran on Oct. 23. He joins Pastor Jesse Jacobsen, who has shepherded the parish since 2006. Jacobsen will continue as senior pastor and principal of Columbia Lutheran School, while DeDeyne will serve the churches with worship services, office hours, and other duties in both locations.

DeDeyne grew up in central Wisconsin. His advanced coursework includes a Master of Divinity from Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary as well as a master’s degree in sociology, both received in Minnesota. He most recently served the dual parish of Redeemer Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran Churches in New Hampton, and Calmar, Iowa. He and his wife Katherine have four children ranging in ages from 1 to 7 years old.

The Oct. 23 installation service for DeDeyne was held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1107 Pine St., Hood River. Many of the sister congregations in the Northwest were represented by members and clergy traveling to attend the event.

Both congregations are affiliated with Evangelical Lutheran Synod (ELS). The churches offer reverent, meaningful worship, using the classic Lutheran orders from centuries past, updated with 21st-century language, and 16th through 21st-century music.

For more information about the parish’s services and other events, visit www.concordiahood-river.org or www.bethany-thedalles.org.

The two Jesses invite the community to visit one or both of the congregations where they said “the focus is always about what Jesus Christ has done for us all.”