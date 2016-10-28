Pet of the Week: Lewis is your new best friend

Lewis has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week, and wow, talk about cute! Lewis is a 7-year old, 8.3 pound, neutered Chihuahua who just wants someone to give him cuddles!

He’s very polite and is crate trained, potty trained, and eager to please! Lewis has had some rough times in the past, so he is a little shy and sensitive, but give him some time to warm up to you, and you’ve got yourself a new best friend. Because of his past, it’s important to go slow with Lewis, which is why we wouldn’t recommend him to a family with small children. Once you’re on Lewis’s buddy radar, he will not hesitate to leap into your lap and curl up for snuggles. In fact, snuggles are his favorite activity! He also loves playing fetch and is quite courteous on leashed walks.

He is microchipped and current on vaccinations. If you think he might be the dog for you, the adoption fee is $150, charged to recoup standard veterinary expenses.

Since many dogs are in foster, call ahead to meet Lewis at the Hukari Animal Shelter, 3910 Heron Drive, or call for more information at 541-354-1083.

Adoption hours are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. You can fill out an application online at our website, hoodriveradoptadog.org, or download and scan and email to us at adoptadog@gorge.net, or fax it in to 1-877-833-7166. We offer 24PetWatch microchips. For more information, visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.