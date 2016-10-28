Police Log, Oct. 10 to 23

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 22 — I-84 — Officer responded to a possible assault.

Oct. 23 — Oak Street — Male arrested for domestic assault against his brother.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Oct. 10 — Hood River — Female arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violation of a release agreement.

Oct. 16 — Hood River — male arrested on a nationwide warrant. He was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with drug records and unlawful possession of oxycodone.

Oct. 17 — Hood River — Male arrested for unlawful possession of heroin and a probation violation.

Oct. 17 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a patrol violation, and lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, another Hood River resident as arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation, and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 10 — 14th Street, 1400 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Oct. 12 — Hood River — Juvenile female cited for criminal mischief III after writing graffiti underneath the Second Street overpass.

Oct. 15 — Oak Street, 200 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Oct. 23 — Cascade Avenue, 1300 block — Shattered window by an unknown object reported (criminal mischief).

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 9 — E. Sherman Avenue, 300 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Oct. 14 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and misdemeanor driving while suspended after a short chase.

Oct. 18 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after failing field sobriety testing.

Oct. 20 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Washington resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Oct. 13 — Wasco Street, 1500 block —Resident reported a rent check had been stolen and subsequently cashed by an unknown female.

Oct. 14 — 13th Street, 1400 block — Counterfeit $100 reported.

Oct. 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Counterfeit $100 reported at a local business.

Oct. 22 — Cascade Avenue, 2400 block — Theft of checks reported.

Oct. 22 — Columbia Street, 1500 block — Theft of checks reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 9 — Second Street and Cascade Avenue — Hit and run reported. The female identified fled the scene.

Oct. 14 — 12th Street, 1600 block — A vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk. The driver of the vehicle was driving violation suspended and was cited accordingly.

Oct. 14 — Fourth and Cascade — Hit and run reported.

Oct. 15 — Fourth Street, 200 block — Minor vehicle collision reported.

Oct. 17 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Hit and run reported.

Oct. 18 — Front Street, 200 block — Officer took a report of a cold hit and run that had occurred within the city limits. A report was generated.

Oct. 20 — C Street near 22nd — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Oct. 20 — Hood River — An abandoned vehicle was towed after being on a public street for over 72 hours.

Oct. 20 — Cascade Avenue near First Street — Officer responded to a report that a female had been run over by her own vehicle. Injuries were reported.

Oct. 20 — Hood River — Vehicle towed from a public street. The vehicle was unattended and rolling away.

Oct. 21 — Second and Oak — Motor vehicle crash with injury reported. Both involved vehicles were towed from the scene.

Oct. 21 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported. One of the two vehicles involved was towed from the scene due to damage.

Oct. 22 — Wasco Street, 1000 block— Hit and run reported.

Oct. 23 — Hood River — Driver cited for no license, no insurance and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 12 — Hood River — Female arrested on an outstanding warrant from Multnomah County. Oct. 14 — Hood River — A concerned citizen reported a violation of a release agreement.

Oct. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Springfield, Ore., male arrested for a warrant.

Oct. 15 — Hood River — Hood River female arrested for a warrant.

Oct. 17 — 13th Street, 200 block — Male arrested for a probation violation.

Oct. 21 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Juvenile male arrested for a warrant.

Oct. 22 — Wilson Street, 900 block — Hood River resident arrested for an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 22 — Hood River — Transient male arrested for a Multnomah County warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 9 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Officer dispatched on a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence. Oct. 9 — Second Street, 200 block — Stolen vehicle with a known person reported. The person refused to return it. Oct. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported. Oct. 14 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Oct. 16 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Oct. 20 — Hood River — Theft of musical equipment from the back of a vehicle reported.

Oct. 20 — Officer contacted regarding a possible phone theft.

Oct. 21 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Possible theft reported.

Oct. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Oct. 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River resident cited for theft III after he took items from a store without paying. He was later contacted; all items were retrieved and returned.

Oct. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Oct. 10 — Third Street, 1600 block — Officer dispatched to an unattended death.

Oct. 16 — Cascade Avenue — Officer dispatched on a report of possible child abuse.

Oct. 20 — Pacific Avenue, 700 block — Juvenile female cited for possession of an inhalant system.

Oct. 21 — Second Street, 200 block — Texas female reported the loss of her purse and contents.

Oct. 21 — Hood River — Male juvenile contacted in regards to a possible suicide attempt.