Volleyball playoffs: HRV to host Ashland for first-round playoff game

No. 8 HRV (23-4, 8-1 Columbia River Conference) will host No. 9 Ashland (12-6, 10-4 Midwestern League) in a first-round OSAA playoff game Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. at Vannet Court at Hood River Valley High School.

The Ashland Grizzlies finished third in the Midwestern League and advanced to the opening round after defeating South Albany (7-15, 4-10 Mid-Willamette Conference) in an up-and-down play-in match that went to five sets Tuesday evening. After winning the first set 25-10, South Albany fell behind after losing the second set 25-7 and the third set 27-25, then rallied to take the final two sets by scores of 25-11, 15-5.

The two teams have not played each other this season and don’t have any shared opponents, but HRV Head Coach Scott Walker is familiar with Ashland’s body of work nonetheless.

“I do know that Ashland made the final eight last year and returned most of their team. They have experience and skill at their setter and libero positions,” he noted. “They serve tough and have a couple of really tall athletic middles.”

The Eagles will look to return to their winning days after dropping three of their last five games, including a non-league game Monday evening against LaSalle. Still, Walker said he feels “a lot of confidence in his team” and saw some positives in that game with the Falcons, which HRV dropped in three sets (25-21, 25-21, 25-10).

“We didn’t play very well against La Salle on Monday and still competed in the first two sets against a program that has been to the state championship game the last two years. Counting yesterday, we have four solid practices to improve our serve/receive game and get ready for Saturday,” he said Wednesday morning. “The endowment game has been a huge help, because playing a team like La Salle showed us what we can be when we serve tough, pass the ball, and play together. It also gave us a lot to work on to get ready for Saturday.”

•

In other volleyball news, The Oregonian has once again taken notice of HRV volleyball players. Earlier this season, junior outside hitter Shae Duffy was listed as a “player to watch” in 2016. Recently, senior libero Rebecca Johnston was named as one of the “25 greatest liberos” in Oregon high school volleyball and sophomore setter Emily Curtis was named as one of the “25 greatest setters.”