‘Bend in the River Ball’ benefits Discovery Ctr.

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center hosts its annual “A Vintage Evening: Bend of the River Ball” auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the barbecue dinner starts 6:30 p.m., with the live auction kicking off at 7:15 p.m.

Pull on your boots, put on your bandana, and adjust your bolo tie for this western movie themed dinner and dance benefiting the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, a non-profit organization. The Rick Jones Brotherhood of Portland, Ore., will provide boot-stomping music throughout the evening.

Chow down on some home-style cooking with a full plate of barbecue ribs or chicken. Belly up to the bar and sample some mighty fine whisky, wine and beer to keep your spirits up. Desserts are donated by the Baldwin Saloon.

Take a chance and throw down $5 bucks in a raffle drawing for a $1,500 first place cash prize — or maybe the $500 second place cash prize. You need not be present to win.

A silent and live auction will round out the evening events, featuring a host of packages including lodging and restaurants, art, gift certificates and more.

All proceeds benefit the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, which receives no state or federal funding and is funded by admissions, memberships and various events throughout the year. The annual auction fundraiser aids the museum in meeting its mission goals to inspire appreciation and stewardship of the Columbia River Gorge and Wasco County through collection, preservation, and interpretation of cultural and natural history resources.



Event tickets and raffle tickets are on sale now at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. For information call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.