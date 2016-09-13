Cascade Observations: Blood, Sweat and Lots of Tears

The lovely September light, more golden than the harsher light of July and August, is just one indicator that summer is waning and fall will soon be upon us. Other clues are everywhere — the majority of our tomatoes have been harvested, dried and sauced, pounds of rainbow colored potatoes have been dug and stored away in the basement, and the Delicata squash are nearly as big and as yellow as the school buses rumbling down the street in the early morning hours.

Though we live on a small city lot, we have a fabulous garden, thanks to my husband’s Herculean efforts. Like most years, he began his garden work in late winter when he prepared the starts that, when mature, will feed us for many months. As always, the chile plants that he wintered over (and that looked dead to a non-gardener) are now lush with their spicy fruits. And even though we’re inundated with hot peppers, there is always room for more in our larder.



To fulfill our addiction to hot peppers, we recently made our annual pilgrimage to Krueger’s Pepper Farm in Wapato, Wash. The farm boasts 85 acres of u-pick fruits and vegetables, with the majority of the acreage dedicated to the 50 varieties of peppers the family farm grows. As always, we returned home with huge bags of produce and shoes coated in the moist Yakima Valley soil that resembles sticky chocolate pudding. Back from our adventure, my husband once again set to work smoking, drying and pulverizing the bucket of hot red peppers. The homemade Chipotle chile powder is sublime. I’ve added to the larder by making plum jam, roasting Wapato eggplants, and cooking up a batch of spicy hot dog relish.

•

This summer my husband added to his resume of brew master and garden master when he was pressed into service as a handyman and a home health nurse. In August, anticipating a hot spell falling at the same time that I had major surgery, he installed an air conditioning unit to keep me cool during my convalescence. When I came home from the hospital, he and our daughter tag teamed changing my dressings, measuring my fluid outtake, fetching my pills and preparing tasty snacks. He left work to attend every one of my doctors’ visits, and checked in regularly to make sure I was okay.

While my family rallied to take care of me, friends were simultaneously showering me with attention, affection, flowers and a plethora of mailed cards. My health insurance company, Regence Blue Cross, assigned me a personal case manager, who continues to call me every few days to check on my recovery, answer questions, and lend a listening ear when I despair. Health care professionals not only phoned to check on my progress, but also made visits to my home to treat me.

And so, it truly has been a summer of blood (apologies to my family), sweat (not so much thanks to the air conditioner) and lots of tears — tears of joy, tears of some pain, and mostly tears of gratitude.