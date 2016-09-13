Countywide transportation plan: comments due Sept. 20

The Hood River County Coordinated Transportation Plan Update is being prepared by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District to meet the state and federal requirements for Special Transportation Fund agencies.

The plan update focuses on addressing the transportation needs of four target populations residing in Hood River County: seniors, individuals with disabilities, low income individuals and individuals with Limited English Proficiency. The transportation plan looks at gaps in services and prioritizes needs to assist in:

improving transportation services for the target populations

providing a strategy to guide investment of financial resources; and

guiding the acquisition of future funds and grants.

The community is invited to review and comment upon the update’s draft strategies to address needs, barriers and Gaps, found on the MCEDD website, mcedd.org

Paper copies are available at the Hood River County Public Library, Parkdale Library and Cascade Locks Library.

Send comments to the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Mobility Manager at: comment@mcedd.org or call 541-296-2266. The comment period is open through Sept. 20.

The draft of the full Plan Update may be also found at mcedd.org/reports/reports.htm