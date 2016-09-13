‘Emerging Artists’ now at CCA

Columbia Center for the Arts is showcasing “Emerging Artists” in this month’s gallery show. An emerging artist is someone in the early stages of their career, who hasn’t yet established a solid reputation as an artist. Work can be raw and rough, or refined and sophisticated. It can follow well-traveled traditions, or embark on new baths. Emerging artists are in the process of gaining momentum with the expression of their art.

The show has been curated and juried by Laurie Balmuth, a Hood River painter and multimedia artist. Columbia Center for the Arts is located at 215 Cascade Ave., in downtown Hood River, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.