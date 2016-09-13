Entertainment Update for Sept. 14

Minstrels ‘St. Cinder’ at The Remains Gallery

The Remains Gallery brings the ragtime jazz/blues/ folk sextet St. Cinder to Hood River on Monday, Sept. 19, for a 7 p.m. show. The Ashland-based minstrel band travels the country in a converted school bus and performs unamplified traditional tunes on banjo, guitar, mandolin. washboard and other instruments. The event is all ages, and there is no cover charge. The Remains is in the Union Building, 500 Industrial Way, downtown Hood River.

Music Festival of the Gorge returns to HR Sept. 17

A benefit concert supporting school based art and music education happens Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hood River Waterfront Park Amphitheater, from 1 to 10 p.m. Bands on the bill include Victor Johnson, Kleevage, Voodoo Voltage, Soul Phrophet, Cripple Hop and The Quick and Easy Boys. Free, all ages event. For more information, visit the Music Festival of the Gorge Facebook page. For more information on the Matt Klee Scholarship fund visit LivelikeMatt.org.

Nancy Cook at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m., singer/songwriter/ guitarist Nancy Cook performs at the White Buffalo. Cook performs “diverse, acoustic music that's easy to connect with.” White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

John Bunzow at The Pines

Friday, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m., Oregon native John Bunzow plays a fusion of roots rock and blues and his performances can include everything from country rock to reggae. He has been called one of the finest roots writers-musicians on the current music scene. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Craig Carothers returns Sept. 22

Craig Carothers returns to Hood River on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. He makes his home in Nashville, Tenn., and has 10 albums to his credit. His songs have been recorded by Trisha Yearwood, Kathy Mattea, and Peter, Paul, and Mary. The concert is at 401 Montello, Hood River. For more information call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

