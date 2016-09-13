Harvest Moon Walk Sept. 16 on Riverfront Trail

Take time to appreciate the Harvest moon on Monday, Sept. 16 when the Discovery Center offers a free interpretive walk down the scenic Riverfront Trail. Meet natural and cultural history interpreter Robbie Smith in front of the Discovery Center at 6:30 p.m. for this one- hour hike.

As the sun sets, take advantage of the opportunity to ask questions about native plants, Lewis and Clark, or the many Oregon Trail historic sites along the way. The path is paved and handicap-accessible. Hikers may continue off-trail on a moderately-sloped descent down to the banks and shallows of the Columbia River. Sunset is at 7:13 p.m., and the Harvest Moon rises at 7:25 p.m. This full moon night is one of the brightest for the Americas.

Bring your friends and family for this free event, but please leave pets at home.

The Discovery Center is the official interpretive center for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, located off I-84 at exit 82, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. The museum is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, phone 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www. gorgediscovery.org.