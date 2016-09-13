Horses, mules killed by potato truck

Four horses and two mules that escaped their pasture were killed after being struck Friday by a large truck hauling potatoes in Sherman County.

The Oregon State Police said the animals were standing in the roadway of U.S. Highway 97 when they were hit by a commercial truck in the early hours of Sept. 9.

At about 4:35 a.m. Friday, OSP troopers responded to the crash. Their early investigation revealed a 2012 Peterbelt truck was loaded with potatoes and traveling southbound when it collided with six animals, which were in the middle of the highway.

The driver, Kory Kock, 33, from Grass Valley, was not injured. The tractor sustained extensive front end damage, but the trailer was not damaged.

The owners were notified. The highway was temporarily blocked while the horses were recovered.

At 7:24 a.m., Oregon Department of Transportation reported that all animals were removed and all lanes were opened.

The animals were pastured east of the highway. They had to walk several miles to get to the highway. It is unknown how they got out of the pasture.

That portion of the highway is not considered open range, according to OSP.

There was no enforcement action taken on the driver or the owners of the animals.