HRV Eagles volleyball rises to No. 1

Indicative of the incredible turnaround they’ve had since the 2014 season, the HRV girls volleyball team, fresh off another tournament win this weekend, are currently ranked as the best volleyball team in the state.

The Eagles tore through the competition on Saturday at a tournament in Canby, sending 6A schools Canby and Wilson packing, along with 5A Mountain View to take their second tourney in as many weeks. Those victories gave HRV a 9-0 record heading into their first league game of the season (at Pendleton on Tuesday, results not available at press time), as well as a No. 1 ranking among Oregon’s 33 5A teams. All but one of those nine games have been on the road and of the 21 sets the Eagles have played this season, they’ve only lost four.

It may be a little too early to be paying attention to OSAA rankings — after all, the Eagles are only about a quarter of the way through their season — but considering the meteoric rise the program has enjoyed since 2015 after decades in the doldrums, HRV’s top ranking is something the team can’t help but be happy about.

“The team and I are super excited about holding that number-one spot right now and we’re looking forward to some more wins for the rest of the season,” said Lorena Johnson, a senior right-side hitter for the Eagles.

Johnson’s classmate and teammate Rebecca Johnston, who plays the libero and outsider hitter positions for HRV, was also pleased with the team’s early-season successes.

“Going undefeated so far has taken a great amount of effort and teamwork and I think we can still build on that and hopefully continue to be successful,” she said.

Last season, HRV went 12-6 overall, made the postseason for the first time since 2012, and won its first conference title in 27 years. In 2014, HRV volleyball saw just three wins. The year before that, four wins.

“I think the biggest booster for us this year has been the large number of returning players who played club at a high level and worked on their game this summer. Experience and maturity is really showing,” explained HRV Head Coach Scott Walker when asked about the team’s record. “Our practices have been extremely competitive and our setters are getting comfortable with their role and they have a high confidence in their hitters right now. Getting good wins against tough teams like Wilson and Canby really boosts our confidence as well. I don’t know if we’ve ever been ranked No. 1.”

Other Columbia River Conference teams have had more trouble in their opening games. As of Tuesday morning, Pendleton had a 1-3 record, Hermiston was at 3-3, and The Dalles had yet to win a game through three contests.