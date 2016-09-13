‘Mommy Wellness’ fall term classes begin next week

Mothers and their babies, from birth to 2 years old, are the focus of a series of free Mommy Wellness classes that begin at Hood River Therapy, 2690 May St., on Tuesdays from Sept. 20 through Nov. 8. The classes run from noon to 1 p.m., and mothers are encouraged to wear comfortable exercise clothing and bring along their little ones. Above, Physical Therapist Laurie VanCott works with mother Amanda Orand and her baby during a previous Mommy Wellness series. Classes range from exercise and yoga to nutrition and baby sign language. Watch Happenings for class info. Times and topics are subject to change. For more information, call Hood River Therapy at 541-386-2441.