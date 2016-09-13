Mosier Senior Center hosts harvest craft fair, looking for vendors

The Mosier Senior Center is planning its first-ever Harvest Craft Fair for Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors are now being sought.

A 4-foot by 8-foot table will rent for $20; all proceeds from sales are the vendors to keep. All items must be homemade or handcrafted, be that food item or craft. To reserve a table, call 541-993-5219.

The Mosier Senior Center will additionally have a table, with proceeds from donated items going to the Mosier Senior Meals program. A handmade quilt will also be raffled during the event.

The Mosier Senior Center is a nonprofit and serves meals Mondays and Wednesdays. The homemade meal costs $4. The meal site has a hired cook and helper, and proceeds from the craft fair will help cover these expenses.

Everyone is invited to come for lunch, said President Betty Dietrich. “We say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing God Bless America,” she said. “Twice a month, we have volunteers come in and play music. There is a pool table and some even play cards.

“Come and enjoy the country friendship and homemade food.”