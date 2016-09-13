Next Door seeks men to mentor in ’30 Men in 30 Days’ campaign

Calling all men in the Columbia Gorge! Join The Next Door, Inc., for the kick-off of its “30 Men in 30 Days” mentor recruitment campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Andrew’s Pizza, downtown Hood River. Enjoy free pizza, beer, a showing of “Remember the Titans,” and prizes. This event is only for men 21 and older.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge and Mentor for Success are looking for 30 men to say yes to mentoring within the next 30 days. Learn about youth mentoring in the Gorge and hear from currently matched male mentors about their experiences. This event is just the beginning, as there will be two other events taking place in October at other Gorge locations: On Monday, Oct. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Liberty Tapworks, The Dalles, and on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Everybody’s Brewing, White Salmon.

Why does Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success need men? Seventy percent of the referrals these youth mentoring programs receive are for boys, yet only about 30 percent of mentor inquiries the programs receive are from men. Both programs ask that volunteer mentors spend about eight hours a month for at least one year with their mentee.

The programs create mentor/mentee matches based on criteria such as common interests and compatible personalities. Mentors look forward to the time they spend with their mentees. Whether you’re into hiking, biking, cooking, painting, fishing, or watersports, chances are there’s a young man out there who needs you. Space is limited, so email mentor@nextdoorinc.org to reserve your spot at any of these events.

Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success are programs of The Next Door, a social services non-profit that has been serving children and families in the Gorge for over 45 years. Services include health promotion, economic development, family and youth services, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge and Mentor for Success. To learn more, make a donation, or apply to be a volunteer, visit www.next-doorinc.org.