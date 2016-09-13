Police Log, Aug. 29 to Sept. 10

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Sept. 6 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — A Carson, Wash., resident was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to a police officer, seven counts of identity theft, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and a valid Multnomah County warrant, and was lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, another Carson resident was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of greater than one ounce of marijuana, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a valid Multnomah County warrant, and also lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 7 — Hood River — A The Dalles resident was arrested on the charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession and distribution of heroin, unlawful possess of a schedule IV, unlawful possession of a schedule II, and resisting arrest; they were lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, a Portland, Ore., resident was arrested on the charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession and distribution of heroin, unlawful possession of a schedule IV, unlawful possession of a schedule III, and failure to carry and present; they were also lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 29 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — A male from Kentucky was arrested for disorderly conduct and lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 8 — State Street, 300 block — Multiple reports of vandalism were reported to have occurred during the night. Cars and buildings were vandalized with spray paint.

Sept. 9 — Second Street, 200 block — A criminal mischief report of graffiti applied to a car was taken.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 30 — Hood River — A North Bonneville, Wash., male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his vehicle into a power pole in the downtown Hood River area.

Sept. 3 — Hood River — A Hood River resident was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sept. 10 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sept. 10 — Hood River — An Odell resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sept. 10 — Hood River — A Hood River male was arrested, cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Sept. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — A counterfeit $20 was retrieved from a local establishment.

Sept. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Identity theft regarding two cell phone accounts reported.

Sept. 3 — Prospect Avenue, 2200 block — Hood River female reported someone had used her credit card in Washington State, along with ID bearing her name.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Officer covered a two car motor vehicle crash.

Sept. 1 — 12th Street near C Street — Officer investigated a motor vehicle crash.

Sept. 4 — Hood River — Oregon male arrested for criminally driving while suspended.

Sept. 4 — Oak and 10th — Officer dispatched to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 29 — Oak Street, 200 block — Officer made contact with a male who called for help because he could not get a taxi from a local bar. He was escorted to a restaurant. The officer later found that the male was on probation and had a no alcohol clause. The report was forwarded to his probation officer.

Aug. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Hood River resident arrested on an outstanding nationwide felony warrant.

Sept. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, resisting arrest and two felony warrants, and was lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, another Hood River resident eluded arrest on foot and evaded apprehension.

Sept. 2 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Male arrested for violating his probation.

Sept. 9 — Fifth Street, 1500 block — Male arrested for a probation violation.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Aug. 29 — Marian Street, 800 block — Stolen license plate reported.

Aug. 29 — Hood River — A Hood River resident reported his car as stolen in Sun Valley, Calif.

Aug. 29 — Hood River — A Hood River resident reported his mountain bike was stolen at Crater Lake over the weekend.

Sept. 1 — May Street, 1600 block — Two vehicles had their windows broken out and items taken from within.

Sept. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Stolen wallet reported.

Sept. 8 — Belmont Avenue, 1900 block — Oregon male arrested for providing false information to a police officer, having a parole warrant and for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. An unlawful delivery of methamphetamine charge was also requested.

Other:

Sept. 4 — Union Street, 1000 block — Officer took report of a found bicycle that was left at a residence on Union Street. The bicycle was taken into storage.

Sept. 9 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Officer responded to a medical call regarding a female who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Sept. 10 — Hood River — Officer contacted a resident of The Dalles regarding a lost wallet.