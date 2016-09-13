Sheriff Log, Sept. 4 to 9

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Sept. 6 — N. Marcourt Lane — Male arrested for simple assault and lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 6 — N. Marcourt Lane — Male arrested for assault IV.

Sept. 6 — N. Marcourt Lane — Male arrested for assault.

Sept. 6 — N. Marcourt Lane — Male arrested for assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 9 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Deputies responded to a fight.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Sept. 4 — Parkdale — Male cited and released for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempted assault of a public safety officer, and disorderly conduct II. He was cited into Hood River Circuit Court.

Sept. 6 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Female cited for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 8 — Parkdale — Parkdale male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop and lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 4 — Parkdale — Vehicle towed and the driver cited for violation driving with a suspended license and failure to carry proof of insurance.

Sept. 6 — Mount Hood — Vehicle stopped for a speed infraction. The driver was violation driving while suspended. The vehicle was ultimately towed.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Sept. 6 — Nunamaker Road, 1400 block — Firearm reported as stolen.

Sept. 7 — S.W. Tahoma Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.