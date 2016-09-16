Death Notices for Sept. 17: Fredrick McLean and Ruth Lewis

Fredrick McLean
Fredrick McLean passed away Sept. 13, 2016, at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. He was born June 29, 1935. He was 81 at the time of his passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Please visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ruth Lewis
Ruth Violet Lewis passed away Sept. 14, 2016, at Providence Hood River Medical Center with family by her side, in Hood River, Ore. She was born Oct. 7, 1924. She was 91 at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Please visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment