Death Notices for Sept. 17: Fredrick McLean and Ruth Lewis

Fredrick McLean

Fredrick McLean passed away Sept. 13, 2016, at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. He was born June 29, 1935. He was 81 at the time of his passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Ruth Lewis

Ruth Violet Lewis passed away Sept. 14, 2016, at Providence Hood River Medical Center with family by her side, in Hood River, Ore. She was born Oct. 7, 1924. She was 91 at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Please visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.