Pasture fire near Parkdale extinguished

Parkdale firefighter sprays water on a fire north of Parkdale.

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill
By Patrick Mulvihill

As of Friday, September 16, 2016

A patch of land was burned by the fire, but no significant property was damaged.

A fire burned a quarter acre of brush on a rural property at Boneboro Drive, north of Parkdale, on Friday afternoon.

Parkdale Fire Department responded with engines to the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Though the fire was “fast moving,” and threatening neighboring homes, a local resident and firefighters suppressed the blaze with hoses and knocked it out within an hour.

The fire was sparked by a running lawn mower, said Parkdale Fire Chief Mike McCafferty. The property owner was cutting the grass when the fire ignited in his open field.

There was no significant property damage.

Parkdale and Oregon Department of Forestry will be mopping up hotspots where the fire burned, working through the afternoon.

