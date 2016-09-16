Service announcements for Sept. 17: Richard Hukari and Calvin Peck

Richard Hukari

Richard Norman Hukari passed away July 12, 2016, surrounded by family at his home in Hood River, Ore. He was born Nov. 4, 1925, and was 90 at the time of passing.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. at Craig Rat Hut, 960 Crag Rat Road, Hood River.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Norm’s name may be made to the Crag Rats, PO Box 1159 Hood River, OR 97031.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Calvin Peck

Calvin Grant Peck passed away Sept. 12, 2016, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. He was born Sept. 6, 1926.

Calvin was 90 years of age at the time of his passing.

Memorial services are planned for 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Cascade Locks Pavilion, 395 SW Portage Road, Cascade Locks.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Please visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.