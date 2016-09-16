‘30 Years of Television Animation’ Sept. 24

On Sept. 24, Columbia Center for the Arts will present “30 Years of TV Animation” with Paul Germain and Joe Ansolabehere. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the presentation starting at 7 p.m. The event is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and seniors, and are available at the gallery or columbiaarts.org.

Germain and Ansolabehere are the creators, writers, and producers of some of the most successful television animation of the last 30 years.

Germain started his career in animation by helping to launch one TV’s all-time biggest hits, “The Simpsons,” and then co-created “Rugrats” with Ansolabehere as his head writer and story editor. Ansolabehere co-developed “Hey Arnold,” and then together, Ansolabehere and Germain created “Recess” for Disney.

The two friends first met at UCLA film school in the early 1980s. Germain got his first job working for producer/director James L. Brooks on films such as “Terms of Endearment,” “Broadcast News,” and “Big.”

He was associate producer on “Say Anything.” When Brooks created “The Tracey Ullman Show,” he wanted to use short animated bumpers between the show’s sketches, so he asked Germain to help a young artist named Matt Groening develop a project. That project became the original “Simpsons” shorts. With Gabor Csupo and Arlene Klasky, Germain created “Rugrats” in 1990, and asked Ansolabehere to be a writer on the show.

Ansolabehere had been writing comedy feature scripts since leaving UCLA, and Germain had always liked his work. As the “Rugrats” showrunner, Germain oversaw all elements of production, including writing, voice acting, storyboards, editing, and music. At the same time, Ansolabehere became head story editor; running the writing room for several seasons. “Rugrats” went on to earn multiple Emmy Awards and helping to build Nickelodeon into a kids’ powerhouse.

Since the end of the 1990s, Germain and Ansolabehere have worked on a multitude of projects. Together, they created and produced the animated series, “Lloyd in Space,” for Disney, wrote the Tinker Bell movie, “The Great Fairy Adventure,” and helped create a new Pound Puppies series for The Hub, which won a Humanities Award in 2012 for the episode “I Never Barked for My Father.” Most recently, Ansolabehere has been writing and story editing shows for Disney Jr., including “Sheriff Callie’s Wild West,” “Miles from Tomorrowland,” and “Goldie and Bear.” Germain is currently executive producer on a YouTube original series “Part Timers.”