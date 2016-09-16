Aging in the Gorge: Reading, conversation project hits the Gorge

Aging in the Gorge Alliance (AGA) has begun a new community reading and conversation project this week — and there’s still time to join in.

AGA, with the goal of giving residents of the Mid-Columbia region a place to discuss and advocate for the elderly and their caregivers, began distributing copies of the book “The Age of Dignity: Preparing for the Elder Boom in an Aging America,” by Ai-Jen Poo, this week at libraries in Hood River and The Dalles in Oregon, and Stevenson and White Salmon in Washington.

Thanks to project sponsors, AGA has 400 copies, available free of charge while supplies last. Joanne Gibeaut, operations assistant at the Hood River Library, said that as of Wednesday afternoon, only 20 copies remained.

“We had people coming in constantly on the first day (Tuesday), and steadily today, which has been nice,” she said Wednesday. If the library runs out of copies, Gibeaut said staff will send prospective readers to other Gorge libraries. A display of informational materials can also be found by the front counter.

Small groups, such as churches and book clubs, can still request copies by emailing aginginthegorgealliance@gmail.com.

The book is “very readable and very compelling,” said Tina Castañares, one of AGA’s founding members. “It explains in clear terms the unprecedented demographic changes in the U.S. and the world from the aging of the baby boom generation (and) offers inspiring and motivating examples of what our country and our communities can do to ensure the dignity of our elders, and to properly value and reward those who care for them.”

Today, one in four are providing care for an elder. By 2035, 11.5 million Americans will be over the age of 84 — more than double today’s count of 5 million, according to Poo. Longer lifespans, smaller families and social structures, and more elders with disabilities and/or suffering from frailty will mean a greater need for paid home caregivers, facilities and services, reports the AGA.

The group asks those who take a book read it and pass it along to someone else — or return it to the library — as well as plan to attend one of the discussion groups planned in all four communities: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Community College campus; Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Stevenson Library from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 3 at the White Salmon Library from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Hood River Library from 2-4 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 22 at The Dalles Library from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The discussions will follow the “World Café” conversational model, with small and large group discussions to facilitate dialogue. The AGA is hoping to attract participants of all ages.

“I’m aging, you’re aging, we’ll all need caregiving, and lots of us are giving that,” said Castañares. “Let’s talk about this together, how we can plan well and go with dignity. Let’s talk about this together because it affects each and every one of us.”