‘Around the World in 80 Minutes’ concert with Terry Barber Sept. 22

The Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association proudly presents Terry Barber, with his concert, “Around the World in 80 Minutes.” The concert will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles, on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Barber has extraordinary vocal range and is one of the few countertenors in the world. An international artist, Barber has been a soloist for the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, and Moscow’s Svetlanov Hall, to name a few.

Past member of the Grammy-winning group Chanticleer, his voice can be heard on every major record label with a range of artists from Madonna to the London Philharmonic. His versatility defines his performance.

His current programs include, “The Many Voices of Terry Barber,” an entertaining exploration through light musical theater, classical, and popular works; “Around the World in 80 Minutes,” arrangements by Emmy and Grammy-winning composers of the world’s favorite melodies in 10 languages (with songs like “Danny Boy,” “Besame Mucho,” “La Vie En Rose,” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water”); “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” with hits from 10 of his most beloved shows; and “The Christmas Presence,” a holiday program of classics, classical, and popular favorites. Barber is the first of five concerts of the 2016-2017 season. Individual concert tickets are available at the door, or at Lines of Designs and Klindt's Booksellers in The Dalles. The cost of a single ticket for this concert may be applied toward a full season ticket.

Check the MCCCA website (www.mccca.info) for information on the remaining four concerts or to purchase a ticket or to subscribe for the entire season.