Author Pete Fromm at pFriem Oct. 12

At 20 years old, Pete Fromm heard of a job babysitting salmon eggs for seven winter months alone in a tent in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. He leapt at the chance to be a mountain man, even with no experience in the wilds. Thirteen years later, he published a memoir of that winter, “Indian Creek Chronicles.”

Now, 25 years later, he was asked to return to the wilderness to babysit more fish eggs. But no longer a footloose 20-year-old, at 45, he was the father of two young sons. He left again, alone, straight into the heart of Montana’s Bob Marshall wilderness, walking a daily 10-mile loop to his fish eggs through deer, elk and the highest density of grizzly bears in the lower 48 states.

Join Gorge Owned and Waucoma Book Store on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at pFriem Family Brewers to welcome Fromm, five-time winner of the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Award, as he shares his latest book, “The Names of the Stars.” Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will run from 6-7:15 p.m.

“The Names of the Stars” is not only a story of wilderness and bears, but also a trek through a life lived at its edges, showing how an impulsive kid transformed into a father without losing his love for the wilds.

Fromm seeks out the source of his passion for wildness, as well as explores fatherhood and mortality and all the costs and risks and rewards of life lived on its own terms. Donations will be accepted.