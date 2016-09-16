CGOA Stages’ Salons to start at Stave and Stone

CGOA Stages’ Salons is a new series of monthly entertainments based on a very old idea: informal and intimate evenings of music, poetry, literature, and drama organized around a theme.

According to CGOA Artistic Director Mark Steighner, Salons were conceived first and foremost to make use of the varied talents of the nearly 50 actors, singers, and directors in the Stages program.

“Each Salon will be directed by a different person, and they will pick the theme of the evening and the selection of material,” said Steighner. “Some Salons will be more drama focused, some more musical. Imagine a gathering of friends, each performing something for the entertainment of the party.”

Salons will be held monthly at Stave and Stone Winery on Oak Street beginning at 7:30 p.m. Salons are free, with donations accepted. Donations will help support upcoming Stages productions.

The first Salon will be Sept. 22 and the evening will be focused on political satire, from the songs of Randy Newman to a dramatic reading of Kurt Vonnegut, Jr.’s satiric fable, “Harrison Bergeron.”

Steighner said an “open mic” portion of each Salon may be included, so that audience members may, time permitting, be invited to present material they have prepared.

Stages is sponsored by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association.

More information is available at gorgeorchestra.org.