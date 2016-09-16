Entertainment Update for Sept. 17

Music Festival of the Gorge returns to HR Sept. 17

A benefit concert supporting school-based art and music education happens Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hood River Waterfront Park Amphitheater, from 1-10 p.m. Bands on the bill include Victor Johnson, Kleevage, Voodoo Voltage, Soul Prophet, Cripple Hop and The Quick and Easy Boys. Free, all ages event. For more information, visit the Music Festival of the Gorge Facebook page. For more information on the Matt Klee Scholarship fund, visit LivelikeMatt.org.

Hops Fest returns Sept. 24

The annual Hood River Hops Fest is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 24 and the main music stage will include Will West & The Friendly Strangers (noon), Tony Smiley (1:30 p.m.), The Verner Pantons (3 p.m.), Vinyl Gold (5 p.m.) and The Polyrhythmics (6:30 p.m.).

Stocksmile at Trillium Sept. 16

Year-round touring grungy/rock band “Stocksmile,” a collection of members from all over the United States (Vermont, Utah and Nevada), is due to release their debut LP, “I Think I Learned The Most From You,” in early 2017. They have played stages on several large national music festivals, including Treefort Music Fest (Boise, Idaho), Launch Music Conference (Lancaster, Pa.) and some unofficial SXSW shows (Austin, Texas). Catch them in Hood River on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Trillium Cafe. Trillium Cafe, 207 Oak St., Hood River; 541-308-0800.

John Bunzow at The Pines

On Friday, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m., Oregon native John Bunzow will play his fusion of roots rock and blues. Bunzow’s performances can include everything from country rock to reggae. He has been called one of the finest roots writers-musicians on the current music scene. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Craig Carothers returns Sept. 22

Craig Carothers returns to Hood River on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. He makes his home in Nashville, Tenn., and has 10 albums to his credit. His songs have been recorded by Trisha Yearwood, Kathy Mattea, and Peter, Paul, and Mary. The concert is at 401 Montello, Hood River. For more information call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

Minstrels ‘St. Cinder’ at The Remains Gallery

The Remains Gallery brings the ragtime jazz/blues/ folk sextet St. Cinder to Hood River on Monday, Sept. 19 for a 7 p.m. show. The Ashland-based minstrel band travels the country in a converted school bus and performs unamplified traditional tunes on banjo, guitar, mandolin, washboard and other instruments. The event is all ages, and there is no cover charge. The Remains is in the Union Building, 500 Industrial Way, downtown Hood River.

