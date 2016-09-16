Fall prevention: learn more at free Sept. 27 event with Thomas Keolker

A free presentation on fall prevention — how to prevent falls in the home — will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Parkdale Grange, 7375 Clear Creek Rd., Parkdale.

Thomas Keolker, director of Hearts of Gold Caregivers in the Gorge, will present. Keolker has spearheaded a community-wide effort to raise awareness of the issue and to teach fall prevention strategies.

“Each year, 1,800,000 Americans over the age of 65 are injured in falls,” he wrote in a press release. “Some rebound as if the injury never happened, but for many, the fall sets off a downward spiral of physical and emotional problems, including pneumonia, depression, social isolation, infection and muscle weakening, etc. These things often lead to a loss of independence and overall declining health.”

His presentation will cover:

• Causes of falls

• What can be done to prevent falls

• What to do if a person experiences a fall

The risk of falling is one of the most common, but catastrophic, events facing many seniors as they age and becomes a very serious issue. Even if someone is not hurt by a fall, the fear of falling again can limit a person’s activities. Falls can often result in a broken hip or other bones, which could lead to a lifelong disability. Facts as they relate to falls, according to the press release: 70 percent of all accidental deaths in persons over the age of 75 are due to falls; 40 percent of all nursing home admissions can be attributed to repeated falls that occur in seniors’ own homes; 25 percent of seniors who suffer hip fractures die within a year of their injuries. But the good news is that most falls can be prevented.

Aging adults will benefit from the presentation, Keolker said, by learning the causes of falls and what can be done to safeguard against them. As the co-founder and director of Hearts of Gold, he has advised many seniors about the safety issues in their homes.

Light refreshments and snacks will be served.

For more information, call Joanne Ehl at 541-352-7363, or Keolker at 541-387-0207.

This presentation has been organized by the Parkdale Grange, Parkdale Garden Club, OSU Extension Strong Women Strength Training Program (Mt. Hood), and the OSU Extension Upper Valley Family and Community Education Study Group.

Those wishing to schedule a group presentation are asked to call Keolker at the number above.