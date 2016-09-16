Free elder care class offered on Sept. 27

Oregon Care Partners is hosting a free, instructor-led class, “Challenging Behaviors: Effective Approaches to Common Behaviors,” on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 12:30-5 p.m.

The class will be held at Hampton Inn & Suites Hood River, 1 Nichols Parkway. This half-day class is free of charge, thanks to funding from the State of Oregon and partnerships with non-profits including the Alzheimer’s Association and Oregon Health Care Association.

The class is designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian better manage challenging behaviors that are common among older adults, such as anger, withdrawing and physical aggression. A professional instructor will share real-world experience in an interactive classroom environment.

Individuals who provide care for an aging family member or loved one, as well as those who work in professional caregiver settings, public safety or social work, are invited to attend this free class. Visit www. OregonCarePart-ners.com to register and sign up.