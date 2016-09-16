GO Green Drinks comes to Columbia Gorge Title

Join Gorge Owned on Sept. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. for the final Green Drinks of the season at Columbia Gorge Title, in the Union Building in downtown Hood River.

Hear from Pasquale Barone, who renovated this historic structure, about its crucial role in storing and distributing fruit grown in the Hood River Valley to distant markets and how the Diamond Fruit cold storage plants sustained and the valley’s fruit industry. Learn about what’s happening in that building now at Columbia Gorge Title and enjoy Full Sail Beer and light appetizers by Four and Twenty Blackbirds.

Brought to you by Gorge Owned, gorgecurrent.com and member businesses, Green Drinks is a monthly networking event that aims to raise awareness about environmentally friendly business practices while providing a quality networking opportunity for members of the community. Free for members; $5 suggested donation. More at gorgeowned.org/green-drinks.