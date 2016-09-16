Hood River Therapy hosts ‘Living with Persistent Pain’

Hood River Therapy hosts a free, eight class series on persistent (chronic) pain beginning Sept. 29 from noon to 1 p.m. The class will be facilitated by Laurie VanCott, physical therapist, and other Columbia Gorge health care providers including nutritionists, pharmacists, mind-body wellness specialists, counselors and doctors specializing in pain management.

Information and tools for treating persistent pain will be provided and discussed. One in five Americans suffer from persistent pain — there may be a specific cause, but sometimes there isn’t one, according to a press release. While it can be crippling emotionally and physically, there are treatments available to provide help.

The class is free, but registration is appreciated; call 541-386-2441. The class will run through Nov. 17.