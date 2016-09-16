HRV's Grace Whitmore works as News intern

Grace Whitmore, a junior at Hood River Valley High School, has started as an intern with Hood River News.

If you recognize Whitmore as a familiar face in these pages, you are right: she volunteered in the 2015-16 school year, writing articles and taking photos.

However, this year she is serving for credit in the Cadet Teaching / Internship class, where students are paired with businesses or organizations that provide a learning environment conducive to the student’s career or post-graduate plans. She is considering a media career, and sees the internship as a way to meet three goals: improve her interviewing and writing abilities, meet more community members, and use her Spanish skills. This summer, Whitmore lived in Argentina on a Rotary exchange; her host sister will come to Hood River in 2017.

Whitmore will handle general news and features, including an upcoming “Travelogue” Kaleidoscope on her time in South America. She is also editor of HRVHS Talon, and regularly appears as a host on the weekly “What’s Up?” video segment that informs students of news at the school. She is also a veteran equestrienne.