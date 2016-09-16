Imagine cohousing in the Gorge: Authors, cohousing architects coming to HR Oct. 21

Gorge Cohousing hosts a public presentation Oct. 21 with Charles Durrett and Kathryn McCamant, two leaders of the cohousing movement in the U.S. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Springhouse Cellars. There will be an additional two-day workshop Oct. 22-23. For more information or to RSPV, email friends@gorge-cohousing.com or go to www.gorgecohousing.com.

Gorge Cohousing is a collective of residents educating themselves about and interested in living in cohousing neighborhoods. Cohousing communities are custom neighborhoods designed to combine private homes with extensive community facilities to create some of the most socially and environmentally sustainable housing built today. The presentation will feature cohousing communities designed by McCamant and Durrett, and future residents. The two-day workshop will explain all aspects of cohousing development, including feasibility of sites, understanding the development process, financing options, the participatory design process, and working efficiently as a group.

Architects and authors, McCamant and Durrett introduced cohousing in the late 1980s with their book, “Cohousing: Contemporary Approach to Housing Ourselves,” after studying the movement in Denmark. Now, 30 years later, there are more than 150 cohousing communities in the U.S. and Canada. McCamant and Durrett have worked on 50 cohousing projects together.