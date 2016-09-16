Providence seeks nominations for ‘Heart of Gold’ awards

“Heart of Gold” honorees are people who make a difference: people who enrich our community through their good works, selfless dedication and commitment to health. The Foundation at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital is seeking help in shining the spot light on two such individuals from the Gorge in 2017.

Each year, the Foundation honors one health care professional and one community member whose charitable works and giving hearts make our community a better place for all. Nominations are invited from anyone in the Gorge community who wishes to forward a candidate for consideration for this special recognition. This year’s recipients will be honored at the Providence Heart of Gold Celebration in March. Nomination forms may be requested through the Foundation office at 541-387-6242.

Return nomination forms by Oct. 28 to brandi.sheppard@providence.org.