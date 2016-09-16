0

Public records: Building permits, August 2016

As of Friday, September 16, 2016

County

Albert E. and Pamela D. Hawkins, trustees, 3400 Guignard Drive, commercial electrical

Jeffrey Kremer, 513 Harvey Road, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical

Key Development and Assessment Management, Inc., 405 Portway Avenue, commercial electrical

D.M. Stevenson Ranch, LLC, 735 WaNaPa, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial electrical

Kahler Farms, LLC, 4201 Chamberlin Drive, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial electrical

David B. Ryan, 4051 Fir Mountain, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial electrical

Garth and Bronwen Hager, 1431 Sherman, commercial electrical

Chad and Sarah Muenzer, 3752 Summit Drive, commercial electrical

Hood River County, 6573 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical

Modern Pacific Properties, LLC, 1813 Cascade Street, commercial electrical

CM & WO Sheppard, Inc., 440 Riverside, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial electrical

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical

Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical

Port of Hood River, 3624 Airport Drive, commercial electrical

Brian McNamara and Christine Rimmer, 1016 11th, commercial electrical

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2025 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical

Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical

Jeffrey and Judith A. Olson, trustees, 1141 Tucker, commercial electrical

Heights Development, LLC, 1104 12th, commercial electrical

Beauchamp Holdings, LLC, 3908 Heron Drive, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial electrical

Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical

Schull Enterprises, 1147 Tucker Road, commercial electrical

Richard A. and Christine C. Reed, 3311 Neal Creek, commercial electrical

Albert E. and Pamela D. Hawkins, trustees, 3400 Guignard Drive, commercial mechanical

Mosier LLC, 3890 Acree Drive, commercial mechanical

Kreig Millwork & Building Supply, Inc., 755 Frankton Road, commercial mechanical

Basecamp Holdings, LLC, 3908 Heron Drive, commercial mechanical

Port of Cascade Locks, 114 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks, commercial mechanical (3)

The Puff Factory LLC, 3040 Lower Mill Drive, commercial plumbing

Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial plumbing

Charles Douglas Cranmer, 4070 Westcliff Dirve, commercial plumbing

Hood River County School District, 1011 Eugene, commercial plumbing

Key Development and Assessment Management, Inc., 407 Portway Avenue, commercial plumbing

Key Development and Assessment Management, Inc., 403 Portway Avenue, commercial plumbing

Larry E. And Tammi L. Packer, 3020 Thomsen, commercial plumbing

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial plumbing

Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial structural

Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial structural

Weyerhaeuser Col. Timberlands, 0 Fir Mountain, commercial structural

Port of Cascade Locks, 114 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial structural

Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial structural

Bear Mountain Forest Products, 5 NE Cramblett Way, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

D.M. Stevenson Ranch, LLC, 735 WaNaPa, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

