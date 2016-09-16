Public records: Building permits, August 2016

County
Albert E. and Pamela D. Hawkins, trustees, 3400 Guignard Drive, commercial electrical
Jeffrey Kremer, 513 Harvey Road, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical
Key Development and Assessment Management, Inc., 405 Portway Avenue, commercial electrical
D.M. Stevenson Ranch, LLC, 735 WaNaPa, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial electrical
Kahler Farms, LLC, 4201 Chamberlin Drive, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial electrical
David B. Ryan, 4051 Fir Mountain, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial electrical
Garth and Bronwen Hager, 1431 Sherman, commercial electrical
Chad and Sarah Muenzer, 3752 Summit Drive, commercial electrical
Hood River County, 6573 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical
Modern Pacific Properties, LLC, 1813 Cascade Street, commercial electrical
CM & WO Sheppard, Inc., 440 Riverside, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial electrical
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical
Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical
Port of Hood River, 3624 Airport Drive, commercial electrical
Brian McNamara and Christine Rimmer, 1016 11th, commercial electrical
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2025 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical
Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical
Jeffrey and Judith A. Olson, trustees, 1141 Tucker, commercial electrical
Heights Development, LLC, 1104 12th, commercial electrical
Beauchamp Holdings, LLC, 3908 Heron Drive, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial electrical
Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical
Schull Enterprises, 1147 Tucker Road, commercial electrical
Richard A. and Christine C. Reed, 3311 Neal Creek, commercial electrical
Albert E. and Pamela D. Hawkins, trustees, 3400 Guignard Drive, commercial mechanical
Mosier LLC, 3890 Acree Drive, commercial mechanical
Kreig Millwork & Building Supply, Inc., 755 Frankton Road, commercial mechanical
Basecamp Holdings, LLC, 3908 Heron Drive, commercial mechanical
Port of Cascade Locks, 114 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks, commercial mechanical (3)
The Puff Factory LLC, 3040 Lower Mill Drive, commercial plumbing
Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial plumbing
Charles Douglas Cranmer, 4070 Westcliff Dirve, commercial plumbing
Hood River County School District, 1011 Eugene, commercial plumbing
Key Development and Assessment Management, Inc., 407 Portway Avenue, commercial plumbing
Key Development and Assessment Management, Inc., 403 Portway Avenue, commercial plumbing
Larry E. And Tammi L. Packer, 3020 Thomsen, commercial plumbing
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade Avenue, commercial plumbing
Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial structural
Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial structural
Weyerhaeuser Col. Timberlands, 0 Fir Mountain, commercial structural
Port of Cascade Locks, 114 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial structural
Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial structural
Bear Mountain Forest Products, 5 NE Cramblett Way, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
D.M. Stevenson Ranch, LLC, 735 WaNaPa, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
