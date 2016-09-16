Rev. Michael Dowd speaks at Riverside

Nationally known speaker, author and “pro-science evangelist” Rev. Michael Dowd will preach and speak at Riverside Church in downtown Hood River on Sept. 18 and 20.



On Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m., Dowd’s sermon will be, “Can Religion Be Saved in Time to Save Humanity?”

On Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., Dowd will return for a public talk entitled, “Religion as if Survival Mattered: Ten Commandments to Avoid Extinction and Redeem Humanity.”

Both events are free and open to the public. Childcare will be proved on Sept. 20.

Riverside Church, United Church of Christ, is located at the corner of Fourth and State streets in Hood River. All are welcome.

To learn more, contact the church office at 541-386-1412.