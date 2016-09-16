Sight Lines

Many of the Lions Clubs of Lions International have already started celebrating the 100th year of the organization. That includes Hood River and the Hood River Lions Club, founded in 1938. Members, including Judith Poage, above, recently spent half a day doing eye testing for men, women and children in the Odell area, according to Lion Tom Yates. In four hours, the team of a dozen volunteers tested 118 people at the Oregon Childhood Development Center in Odell. The project was so successful that the Lions decided to test Parkdale residents Sept. 12 at the local Oregon Childhood Development Center. “For nearly 100 years, eyesight has been a key service item for all Lions Clubs after being persuaded by Helen Keller, who didn’t let blindness keep her from serving people,” Yates said.