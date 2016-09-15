This weekend: WAAAM hosts Model A event, ‘Danger Close’ book talk, signing

Model A Ford owners are invited to celebrate International Model A Day at the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum on Sept. 17. This casual event is a great way to see how many local Model A Fords there are in the valley besides the one in the museum.

At 11 a.m. hear about an around the world trip with four Model A Fords, completed by eight people that took four months in their vintage automobiles. One member of the trip will regale the harrowing tales of the journey in a special presentation at WAAAM.

Registration is a $10 entry fee per car (Model A or Model T) and includes museum admission for up to two. General admission is $14 adults, $12 seniors and $6 kids. Prizes include most senior driver, youngest legal driver, and the driver who came the longest distance.

Pilot and U.S. Army Veteran Amber Smith will have a book talk and signing at WAAAM on Sunday, Sept. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. She is the author of “Danger Close,” and learned to fly in Hood River.

Before joining the armed services, Smith earned her wings at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield. She served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2005 and 2008, flying Kiowa Warrior helicopters in combat. Her talk will include information on the book as well as stories of her service and include an opportunity to ask questions.