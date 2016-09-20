Death notices for Sept. 21:Charlotte Osborne, Siaau Melie, Unice Gast, James Maling and Carl Howe, Jr.

Charlotte Osborne
Charlotte Estelle Osborne passed away Sept. 15, 2016, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born May 29, 1920, and was 96 at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Siaau Melie
Siaasu (Josh) Melie age 30, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a care facility in Tigard Ore., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.
Unice Gast
Unice Gast, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.
James Maling
James Maling, age 83, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. James was residing at The Oregon Veterans Home at the time of his death. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.
Carl Howe, Jr.
Carl William Howe, Jr., passed away Sept. 17, 2016, in Cascade Locks, Ore. He was born Dec, 17, 1982. He was 33 years of age at the time of his passing.
