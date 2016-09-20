Kites raise Alzheimer’s awareness Wednesday

Kites will fill the skies at Hood River Care Center Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, World Alzheimer’s day. Residents and staff will fly hand-decorated kites, honoring the millions of families affected by the disease.

“Living with Alzheimer’s disease can be a difficult adjustment for many families, but through personalized, compassionate care, residents and their families can find enjoyment in everyday activities,” said Harold Delamarter, founding partner and CEO of Prestige Care. “Events like this give our residents a fun way to connect with their peers, and give members of the community an opportunity to celebrate and honor their neighbors living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.”

Prestige’s Expressions memory care program is an award-winning, life-affirming and activity-rich program for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Expressions is a person-centered approach to memory care that seeks to engage residents in a variety of meaningful activities throughout the day, focusing on five core areas of programming: Healthy, Spiritual, Educational, Artistic and Tasty Expressions.