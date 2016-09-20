BCI Group holds individual health insurance enrollment workshop Sept. 29

BCI Group was awarded three grants from the State of Oregon to assist individuals in the Columbia Gorge community with enrolling in individual health insurance. The grant funding allows BCI Group to invest in technology and allocate resources specifically to help residents of Hood River, The Dalles and beyond efficiently enroll in Oregon’s health insurance marketplace.

In anticipation of the open enrollment period for 2017 — Nov. 1 through Jan. 31, 2017 — BCI Group will host an Individual Insurance Workshop Sept. 29, from 6-7 p.m., at the Hood River Fire Department, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River. This free and open event will review market and plan updates, how to calculate subsidies, legal updates and open enrollment deadlines for 2017.

“The individual health insurance market can be a confusing and difficult process, but we’re here to help,” said Karissa Way Hamm, individual and Medicare accounts manager at BCI Group. “Our agents offer consultations and step-by-step enrollment assistance so that individuals and families can get the coverage they need and our services are always offered at no cost.”

BCI Group is one of several agents selected by the state to partner with the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) agent storefront enrollment program. In 2016, the DCBS program helped more than 4,750 residents enroll in Oregon’s health insurance marketplace.

Way Hamm and the team at BCI Group can help residents choose a health insurance plan, apply for coverage, ensure claims are paid correctly and more. BCI Group also provides year-round assistance with individual insurance needs, including dental, vision, travel and life insurance.

“It’s difficult to keep up with all the changes in the health insurance marketplace, especially if you’re self-employed, between jobs or doing contract work,” Way Hamm said. “Life happens, which is why we’re here to provide the free assistance you need to put your health first.”