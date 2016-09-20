Caregiver workshop offered

Providence Volunteers in Action, a program of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, and the Area Agency on Aging, a program of Mid-Columbia Council of Governments, are cohosting Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a six-week workshop beginning in October.
Many people do not realize that they are caregivers, thinking that what they do is simply helping someone important to them. But caregivers:
• Help with medication
• Grocery shop for or with someone
• Take someone to doctor visits and interpret medical instructions
• Check on dietary needs
• Manage cleaning, laundry and other household chores
• Care for someone who doesn’t live nearby
• Provide care or support for someone at home, in theirs, or in a facility
The workshop will teach caregivers how to care for themselves while caring for someone else. Participants will learn to:
• Reduce stress
• Improve self-confidence
• Better communicate feelings
• Increase the ability to make tough decisions
• Locate helpful resources
The class will meet from 1-3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, and Nov. 2 and 9. Cost is $20 to help defray the cost of the book, but scholarships are available. For more information or to register (space is limited and early registration encouraged), contact Melissa Howtopat, 541-298-4101.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment