Caregiver workshop offered

Providence Volunteers in Action, a program of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, and the Area Agency on Aging, a program of Mid-Columbia Council of Governments, are cohosting Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a six-week workshop beginning in October.

Many people do not realize that they are caregivers, thinking that what they do is simply helping someone important to them. But caregivers:

• Help with medication

• Grocery shop for or with someone

• Take someone to doctor visits and interpret medical instructions

• Check on dietary needs

• Manage cleaning, laundry and other household chores

• Care for someone who doesn’t live nearby

• Provide care or support for someone at home, in theirs, or in a facility

The workshop will teach caregivers how to care for themselves while caring for someone else. Participants will learn to:

• Reduce stress

• Improve self-confidence

• Better communicate feelings

• Increase the ability to make tough decisions

• Locate helpful resources

The class will meet from 1-3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, and Nov. 2 and 9. Cost is $20 to help defray the cost of the book, but scholarships are available. For more information or to register (space is limited and early registration encouraged), contact Melissa Howtopat, 541-298-4101.

