Columbia Gorge CROP Walk this Saturday

The 27th annual Columbia Gorge CROP Walk takes place this Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning and ending at ending at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road. Registration for the 5k, 10k or 1-mile walk begins at 9 a.m.

The annual walk is held to fight hunger, both locally and globally.

“We walk in support of people across the globe and locally who don’t have access to enough food or clean water, because we are grateful to be blessed with enough of both,” said longtime organizer Kathy Holmson.

Because the point is to walk, skateboards and bicycles are discouraged. However, strollers and wheelchairs are welcome. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Walkers are asked to bring in either nonperishable food for local food banks — FISH Food Bank in Hood River and WGAP Food Bank in White Salmon — or monetary donations from sponsors when registering on the 24th.

Those who collect $125 or more in donations will receive a CROP Walk t-shirt, hat or tote bag as an appreciation gift, said Holmson.

Church groups, service clubs, youth groups and corporate teams are welcome and encouraged, as are individual walkers. The event is sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM).

In the past 27 years, the Columbia Gorge CROP Walk has raised over $196,574 to fight hunger locally and abroad, said Holmson. Of the funds raised, 75 percent will go to international relief efforts and development programs, with the remaining 25 percent split equally between FISH and WGAP.

For more information, call Holmson at 541-386-2608, or visit www. crophungerwalk.org.