The Dalles approves new pot sales ordinance

After two months on hold and one more lengthy reading of the entire ordinance, The Dalles City Council approved a marijuana ordinance.

The reading of the full ordinance — which actually was a tape recording of the first reading at the July 25 council meeting — took about 40 minutes. The reading was done at the request of City Councilor Dan Spatz.

Council rules stipulate that any councilor can request a full reading of the ordinance, rather than reading the summarized title only. In that case, it must be read in full at two meetings. It requires unanimous council support to read by title only.

Spatz — who was the sole “No” vote after the first reading of the ordinance — was not present at the meeting.

Once the ordinance was read, the council took just a couple minutes to unanimously approve it.

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

Among the highlights: Production, processing, and wholesale marijuana operations are permitted in commercial/light industrial zones as long as they are at least 500 feet away from schools and subject to a conditional use process; hours of operation for recreational marijuana sales need to be between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; and sales must be at least 1,000 feet from schools and parks.

Churches and day care centers were originally included in the 1,000-foot buffer zone, but were dropped, largely because there was uncertainty over whether the Salvation Army facility at 623 E. Third St. — which holds regular worship services — would be considered a church.

Norm Brock, owner of Columbia River Herbals, a medicinal and recreational marijuana business at 609 E. Second St. downtown, said he is gratified to finally get the ordinance in place.

“I’m extremely happy,” Brock said Tuesday morning. “Whether they passed it or didn’t pass it, at least now we know our fate. And the fact that all four in attendance voted to pass the ordinance says a lot. They realize we’re operating our business professionally.”

Under the new rules, Brock plans to expand his business hours. Currently, his business is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. In mid-October, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will maintain its 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours on Sunday.

With the expanded hours of operation, Brock said he intends to hire more employees.

Spatz said he opposed allowing sale of recreational marijuana because it is still a restricted substance at the federal level, and because he believes the council is setting a poor example for young people by appearing to abet drug use.

However, in the wake of the vote, Spatz said the issue had been decided and he thought both the process and outcome were fair.

“I wish to express my appreciation to my fellow councilors for giving this issue the careful study it requires,” Spatz said on Tuesday. “It’s time to move forward.”